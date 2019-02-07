D.A. COKER ANNOUNCES A GUILTY VERDICT

BENJAMIN D. COKER
DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Griffin Judicial Circuit
2/7/2019
PRESS RELEASE
This week, in Spalding County, Assistant District Attorneys Morgan Kendrick and Ashton Fallin tried the case of State of Georgia v. Bret Alan Smith. The defendant was charged with aggravated sexual battery, two counts of child molestation, and one count of cruelty to children in the first degree. The evidence showed that the defendant had molested more than one victim for several years and in several different counties, including Spalding County. The jury returned a verdict of guilty on all counts, and the Honorable John C. Carbo sentenced the defendant to a total of life serve 30 years.
District Attorney Coker said of the trial, “children are one of the most vulnerable groups in our community. I am grateful to my office for the hard work that they do to put those that prey upon children behind bars. I am especially thankful to Ashton and Morgan for their work this week, the witnesses that testified, and those from Colquitt County who came up to testify on the case. As a team, they made sure that this predator will never hurt another child.”
