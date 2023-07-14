URMC Promotes Brandie Kilcrease to Chief Nursing Officer

Brandie has over thirty years of nursing experience, serving nineteen years at Upson Regional Medical Center. Her vast knowledge of the nursing profession spans across multiple disciplines, with the focus of her career being in Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care. She worked eleven years in the NICU setting. Brandie took on the position of Assistant CNO in July 2022, allowing her to train directly with previous Upson Regional Medical Center CNO Lane Harrington for almost a year before transitioning to the CNO position. This succession plan aided in preparing Brandie to become CNO by providing first-hand experience over a substantial advisory period.
“I am excited to take on the role of CNO. Upson Regional Medical Center has played a pivotal part in my career development, and the nurses and staff here are like family.” Shared Brandie, “I look forward to continuing to work closely with our clinical team and striving for excellence in providing top-notch patient care.”
Brandie has been married to her husband Michael for 30 years. They have three children and four grandchildren. West central Georgia is home to Brandie, as she grew up in Griffin and has lived in Pike County for 30 years.
