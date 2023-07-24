Upson Regional Medical Center Receives Stroke Recognition

Upson Regional Medical Center is happy to share that it hasachieved Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Rural Bronze recognition from the American HeartAssociation.
People who reside in rural communities live an average of three years fewer than those who live in urban areas and face a 30% increased risk for stroke mortality — a frightening statistic that has grown over the past two decades. Upson Regional Medical Center is dedicated to implementing strategies and practices to decrease that risk.
The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, recognizes that people in rural areas face a unique set of challenges to accessing health care and that rural hospitals must work with varied patient care dynamics. For that reason, all rural hospitals participating in Get With The Guidelines ® - Stroke are eligible to receive award recognition focused on a unique set of performance metrics.
“Our team at Upson Regional Medical Center strives each day to improve the lives of those who live in Upson and surrounding counties and are affected by stroke, with the goal of providing them with the best possible chance of recovery and survival,” said Upson Regional Medical Center Stroke Coordinator Katie Lance. “We know that our rural community has unique needs and we take pride in working to meet those needs and improve health outcomes.”
Learn more about this recognition at heart.org/ruralrecognition and to access more information about Upson Regional Medical Center and the services offered, visit, urmc.org and follow Upson Regional Medical Center on Facebook and Instagram.
