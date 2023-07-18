LOTTERY MILLIONAIRE IN SPALDING COUNTY

While no one took home the massive jackpot during the latest Powerball drawing on Monday, someone who bought a ticket in Georgia is now a millionaire.
A ticket purchased in Spalding County matched the white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41, earning the lucky person $2 million with Power Play included. Their numbers didn’t have the red Powerball 21 and the prize amount was $1 million before the bonus.
The winning ticket was purchased from H & R Groceries located at 3118 Macon Road in the community of Orchard Hill
