TPD ARRESTS IN NORTHSIDE GUN FIGHT

On Tuesday, July 18th at approximately 1130 p.m., Christopher Janiszeski (21) and Adam Barrow (21) met in the back parking lot of West Valley Apartments (320 Veterans Dr) to fight each other over a girl. This fight was mutually agreed upon and encouraged by Christopher and Adam’s friends who were also on scene. When the fistfight started, Christopher’s friends and Adam’s friends jumped in to the fight. At some point, Leann Chatfield fired a gun into the air to break up the fight. This sparked a gunfight between several subjects involved in the fistfight during which Leann was shot in the chest. TPD officers arrived to process the scene and interview witnesses, suspects, and victims. Christopher Janiszeski, Beau Ingram (19), and Preston Nichols (21) were later arrested on charges related to affray, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Charges are pending on Leann Chatfield (22), Adam Barrow, and Nicolas Gossett (22).
