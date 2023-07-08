Commissioner King Seeking Help to Identify Upson County Arson Suspect

“At 2:54 AM, local surveillance footage captured a single vehicle pulling into the parking lot of the structure and then speeding away two minutes later.” said Commissioner King. “The fire quickly spread throughout the property, which was a complete loss as a result of the blaze. Anyone with information on this fire or the vehicle pictured should call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-252-5804.”
In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.
Our office is working with the Thomaston Fire Department on this investigation.
