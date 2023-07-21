NEW PROGRAM FROM ZEBULON PD

Chief Jonathan Hemphill (C.O.P.S.) On July 17, 2023, Chief Jonathan Hemphill kicked off the new Community Oriented Policing Services program. This program is set in place to help proactively combat criminal activity from entering our community. The Zebulon Police Department will be visiting our local businesses and speaking with our business owners, employees and patrons alike. We will be keeping our business owners and patrons abreast of any precautions they may need to take, as well as how to combat becoming a victim of crimes of opportunity.
