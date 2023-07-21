Arson Arrest 113 S Church

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Nexus Christian, 50, of Durant, Oklahoma, has been arrested in connection with a July 4th commercial structure fire.
Earlier this month, our office issued a press release asking the public to help identify the culprit behind a structure fire on South Church Street in downtown Thomaston. Local surveillance footage captured a single vehicle pulling into the parking lot of the structure and speeding away shortly before the blaze began.
With help from the Upson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Thomaston Police and Fire Departments, investigators were able to identify both the driver and vehicle involved in this incident. The identifying information led agents to Texas and Oklahoma in search of the suspect.
Our agents were assisted in Texas by the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Collin County Fire Investigation Unit, and the US Secret Service. Our agents were further assisted in Oklahoma by the Pittsburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the McKalister Fire Department.
“On Wednesday, July 19th, the Pittsburgh County Sheriff’s Office took Mr. Christian into custody on several charges, including Arson, Fraudulent Insurance Claims, Criminal Damage to Property, and Obstruction,” said Commissioner King. “The suspect will be transported back to Georgia by the State Fire Marshal’s Fire Investigations Unit and placed in the Upson County Sheriff’s Office detention facility where he will remain until his first court appearance. I would like to thank each agency who took part in this multi-state coordinated effort to bring Mr. Christian to justice.”
This case is part of an ongoing investigation with fires in other jurisdictions throughout the southern and western United states.
