Spalding Murder Arrests

On Monday July 3, 2023, Spalding County Deputies responded to a call of a man down in the roadway in the 100 block of Dobbins Mill Rd. When they arrived on scene, they located the white male, discovered that he had been shot, and was deceased. He had no identification on him, but was identified by fingerprint scan as Johnathan Gilbert aka “Tyler Lane.” Uniform Patrol Deputies, Criminal Investigators, Crime Scene Investigators, along with Spalding County Coroner Michael Pryor and Deputy Coroner Laurie Littlejohn, began gathering evidence, seeking witnesses, and working on the investigation.
According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “Investigators were able to locate a witness that provided them with information related to the shooting, and through that they created a direct link between the victim and the suspects.”
“Using that information, Investigators began their search for the suspects, located a cellphone number that was tied to one of them, and tracked it to a location in Henry County. At that point we contacted Henry County P.D., and they immediately sent officers to the area. They searched until they located the vehicle at a residence, and were able to obtain a search warrant for the vehicle and the residence. During the search they retrieved the car that was used in the crime, along with the gun that we believe was used to shoot Gilbert. As the investigation progressed, more suspects were developed, and eventually arrested.”
“It appears that there was an ongoing lovers quarrel, and the suspects decided to go to Gilbert’s residence on Dobbins Mill and vandalize it by egging it. When Gilbert saw what they were doing to his residence, he came out of the house unarmed, to confront them. The suspects ran back to the car, and as Gilbert approached them, Sydney Maughon, a backseat passenger in the car, produced a firearm and shot him multiple times. The suspects then drove away leaving Gilbert dead in the middle of Dobbins Mill Road.”
Sydney Maughon W/F 18,
Murder, Malice Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Battery-Family Violence, and Criminal Trespass.
Jeremy Munson W/M 18,
Murder, Malice Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Battery, and Criminal Trespass.
McKenzie Davenport W/F 19,
Malice Murder, Battery, Criminal Trespass.
“Because they all plotted and planned together, and travelled to the location with the intent to commit a crime that led up to the murder together, they are all culpable just as if they had each pulled the trigger themselves. They went to egg a house, the victim confronted them while they were doing it, he lost his life, and they drove off and left his body in the middle of the road. Together they bought that ticket; now together they can ride that ride.”
