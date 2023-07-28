City Of Thomaston Agenda

CITY OF THOMASTON
MEETING OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL
AUGUST 1, 2023 – 7:00 P.M.
CITY-COUNTY MEETING ROOM – MAIN FLOOR
THOMASTON-UPSON GOVERNMENT COMPLEX
AGENDA
A. Call Meeting to Order / Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance
B. Approval of Minutes for July 18, 2023 Regular City Council Meeting
C. Adoption of Agenda
D. City Attorney’s Report
E. City Clerk’s Report
F. City Engineer’s Report
G. City Manager’s Report
1. Discussion and Potential of Urban Camping & Improper Use of Public Areas Ordinance
2. Discussion and Potential Adoption of Alcohol Renewal Ordinance Amendment
3. Discussion and Potential Approval of Architectural Design Proposal for The Multi-use Facility / Farmer’s Market
H. Other Business
I. Executive Session / Discussion / Potential Action
J. Adjournment
