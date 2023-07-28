Friday, July 28, 2023

City Of Thomaston Agenda

CITY OF THOMASTON

MEETING OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL

AUGUST 1, 2023 – 7:00 P.M.

CITY-COUNTY MEETING ROOM – MAIN FLOOR

THOMASTON-UPSON GOVERNMENT COMPLEX

AGENDA

 

A.         Call Meeting to Order / Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance

 

B.         Approval of Minutes for July 18, 2023 Regular City Council Meeting 

 

C.         Adoption of Agenda    

 

D.         City Attorney’s Report

 

E.         City Clerk’s Report 

 

F.          City Engineer’s Report

            

G.        City Manager’s Report

 

1.     Discussion and Potential of Urban Camping & Improper Use of Public Areas Ordinance

2.   Discussion and Potential Adoption of Alcohol Renewal Ordinance Amendment 

3.   Discussion and Potential Approval of Architectural Design Proposal for The Multi-use Facility / Farmer’s Market  

 

H.          Other Business

            

I.           Executive Session / Discussion / Potential Action

 

J.          Adjournment

 

