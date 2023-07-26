T-U BOE ANNOUNCES A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE

The Thomaston-Upson School Board of Education today announces its intentions to increase the 2023 property taxes it will levy this year by 13.62 percent over the rollback millage rate.
O.C.G.A 20.2-165 (9)(c) states that [effective July 1, 2019] a school district must maintain a millage rate or an equivalent millage rate of 14 mills to qualify for Georgia’s equalization grant funds. In 2022, the School Board voted to set the millage rate of 14.010 mills to ensure that the Thomaston-Upson School District does not lose equalization grant funds, which totaled $4.1 million in FY23 and $4.3 million in FY24. The Board of Education is proposing that the current mill rate of 14.010 mills remains in place, which will protect equalization funding from the State of Georgia.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessment occurred.
The budget tentatively adopted by the Thomaston-Upson School Board of Education requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate; therefore, before the Thomaston-Upson County Board of Education may finalize the tentative budget and set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the Board of Education Office, 205 Civic Center Dr., Thomaston, GA on Thursday August 10, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Thursday August 17, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.
