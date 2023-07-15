Manhunt After 4 Killed in Hampton

At least four people have been shot and killed as Georgia police search for 'active shooter in his 50s who is on the run' after four people were gunned down and killed in Hampton Georgia.
Police said the shooting happened in the Dogwood Lakes subdivision of Hampton.
Authorities said that they're looking for a shooter in the area of McDonough Street. Officials have not released details about the gunman's identity.They described the shooter as a man in his mid 50′s who is five feet, 10 inches, and was wearing a dark shirt with a red tone. He was last seen in a black 2017 GMC Arcadia with a tag number of DHF756
Henry County says the Hampton Police Department is leading the investigation with help from the Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff's Department, Henry County Homeland Security and Henry County Crime Scene Unit. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also been alerted.
Officials are asking residents to avoid the area if possible.
If you have any information about the shooting, call 911.
