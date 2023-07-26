GRIFFIN JUV ARRESTED FOR 84 CAR BREAK-INS

On July 26th 2023 Griffin Police made an arrest of a 12 year old juvenile in reference to a string of entering autos. Over the past month several businesses in the N Expressway Corridor had reported the thefts and were able to assist with camera footage leading to the identification of the suspect. The male has been charged with 84 counts of entering auto and 5 counts of criminal trespass with more charges forthcoming. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Griffin Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 770.229.6452.
No comments:
Post a Comment