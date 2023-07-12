July 8 and 9, 2023, the Upson-Lee NJROTC Color Guard participated in opening ceremonies at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 and Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Cadets had the opportunity to take pictures with Daniel Suarez, Todd Gilliland, Chase Elliott, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney, and Tara Schiphof, Miss Georgia 2023. UL NJROTC Color Guard members include Commanding Officer Emily Goggins, Elizabeth Leonard, James Mayer, and Briceon Ozley. UL NJROTC instructors are Chief Petty Officer Kendall and Petty Officer Bert.
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Upson-Lee NJROTC Color Guard Opens NASCAR at The Atlanta Motor Speedway
Posted by Fun 101.1 FM at 9:55 AM
