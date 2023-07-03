GRIFFIN NATIVE PROMOTED BY GBI

GBI Announces the Promotion of Klay Kilcrease to Special Agent in Charge
Decatur, GA (July 3, 2023) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces the promotion of Klay Kilcrease to Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the GBI’s Middle Georgia Gang Task Force. SAC Kilcrease will be responsible for the supervision of staff within this unit, which conducts investigations involving criminal street gangs, drugs, and gun violence, specifically in the Middle Georgia area.
“With SAC Kilcrease’s extensive experience and commitment to combating gang-related crime, he is the perfect fit for this leadership role in the Middle Georgia Gang Task Force,” said GBI Director Mike Register. "I’m confident in his ability to guide the team and ensure the safety of our communities.”
“SAC Kilcrease has conducted narcotics investigations and gang investigations for most of his 23 years with the GBI,” said GBI Division Director Cynthia Adkins. “His experience is invaluable to continue our fight against gangs in Georgia.”
SAC Kilcrease began his career in law enforcement with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in 2000, where he was assigned as a Correctional Officer. SAC Kilcrease later joined the GBI in 2000, where he was assigned as a Narcotics Agent with the State Drug Task Force. SAC Kilcrease was promoted to Special Agent while with the State Drug Task Force and held assignments at the GBI regional investigative office in Milledgeville and the West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office. SAC Kilcrease was also detached to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) HIDTA Group 3 as a DEA Task Force Officer. SAC Kilcrease was promoted to Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) and served as Commander of the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force until 2016, at which time he was reassigned as ASAC at the West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office. In 2019, SAC Kilcrease joined the newly formed GBI Gang Task Force as ASAC. SAC Kilcrease is a member of the GBI’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) and is the Team Leader for the team’s Crisis/Hostage Negotiators. He is also a P.O.S.T. Certified Instructor, a Master-level Instructor for the GBI Resiliency Program, and a lead instructor for the GBI Covert Operations Course.
SAC Kilcrease graduated from the University of West Georgia with a Bachelor of Science in Criminology in 1999. SAC Kilcrease also graduated from Columbus State University with a Master of Public Administration in 2020 upon completion of the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College. SAC Kilcrease holds a lifetime membership to the Peace Officers Association of Georgia and is an instructor and member of the Georgia Gang Investigators Association.
SAC Kilcrease is originally from Griffin, Georgia, and currently lives in Rockdale County, Georgia.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is comprised of four divisions: the Georgia Crime Information Center, the Crime Laboratory, the Investigative Division, and the Legal Division. The GBI has over 900 employees and a current budget of $147,482,036.
No comments:
Post a Comment