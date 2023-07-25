T-U IDA Director Kyle Fletcher Reports

I was on vacation the week of July 3-7, 2023.
7/10/2023
I met with Johnnie Caldwell to review the status of the following projects: Holiday Inn Express, Project Keeper, Curry Contract and Platform Strategies Consulting. We worked to revise some documents that need to go before the board for approval.
I reached out to the city in regards to the potential hotel/motel tax reimbursement for McLeRoy. Russell Thompson sent it to the City Attorney and I’ve asked for them to explain how that would “look” moving forward.
The proposed PILOT schedule for the Holiday Inn Express project has been sent to the city, county and school system for review and approval.
7/11
I hosted five members of the Project Keeper team. We toured the community, discussed demographics, assets and quality of life.
7/12/2023
I sent Bart Gobeil, Platform Strategies, the agreement the board approved for his services.
A & B Heating/Cooling owner, Donnie Basilici is interested in acreage in the CGB&T Park for his air conditioning business. He will be attending our July 24th meeting to make a presentation.
7/13/2023
Amanda Fields, Region Project Manager for the GDEcD, spent the day in Thomaston. We visited with Allen Oakley and Daneca Norris of Standard Textile who reported they are running three shifts five days a week and ordering new equipment. They have also made safety upgrades at the facility at the request of the employees safety committee.
James Addision is purchasing the Standard Textile distribution building. He intends to have a presence in the southeast for his distribution company. Specific information on his business will be coming soon!
I met with Dr. Derico regarding a PILOT schedule for a prospect. When formulating a bond, we want to get the three tax levying entities to approve: city, county and school.
7/17/2023
I met with Mr. Caldwell about Project Keeper as well as the hotel PILOT schedule.
7/19
Longhorn received their second and final incentive payment ($25,000) for meeting their performance based incentive.
7/19
I attended a Region 4 GEDA meeting in West Point and toured the KIA plant with 8 Economic Developers, 9 State Project Managers and 11 state Utility partners for a luncheon. Each community was given a chance to share community highlights and assets with the project managers.
7/20/2023
We received an RFI for Project Supernova which is due 7/25.
