UPSON EMA WEATHER ALERT

A WIND CHILL WATCH has been issued for all of north and central GA that will begin after midnight / Thursday night and run through Saturday morning
A decision will be made sometime in the next 24 hours or so on the upgrade to a Wind Chill WARNING (for wind chills of -10 degrees or colder) or ADVISORY (values of +5 to -9 degrees) for much of the area
HIGH confidence remains in seeing UNSEASONABLY COLD temperatures impacting all of north & central Georgia by Friday morning (12/23)
o Temps expected to be 20-35F degrees below normal
o Coldest air in 5-8 years (Jan 2015 / 2018)
o A prolonged period (48-72+ hours) of sub-freezing temperatures can be expected
· A quick shot of wintry precipitation -- rain changing to snow -- (mainly northwest and far north GA) is expected late Thursday night into Friday morning.
o Any snow accumulations expected to be < 1/2 inch at this time
o The BIGGER CONCERN will be the potential to see a flash freeze/patchy black ice (late Thursday night/Friday morning) across all of north & central GA from any residual water or snow on the roads as temperatures drop very quickly (20-30F degrees in < 6 hours)
No comments:
Post a Comment