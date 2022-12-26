Christmas Day Domestic Altercation Lands Monroe County Deputy In Jail

Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the female caller who stated she and her husband had been involved in a physical altercation. After interviewing the two subjects involved and witnesses, a male subject identified as Charlie Bryson, age 54, was arrested on scene.
Bryson was transported to the Monroe County Jail where he was charged with Simple Battery Family Violence.
Bryson has been a Deputy Sheriff with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office since 2020. Bryson has been placed on administrative leave.
