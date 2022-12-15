Ecstasy trafficking bust in Monroe County traffic stop

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at approximately 5:37am, a Monroe County Deputy observed a Nissan, Altima traveling south, which was equipped with what appeared to be a fraudulent temporary Florida license plate. The Deputy confirmed the tag was indeed fraudulent and was registered to another vehicle.
The Deputy conducted a traffic stop on the ve
hicle and made contact with the driver Soleita Gamboa, from Tampa, Florida. While speaking with Gamboa the Deputy smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle was performed with resulted in the seizure of over 4 and a half pounds of Ecstasy pills and marijuana. The approximate value of the Ecstasy is $70,000. Gamboa was arrested on scene and transported to the Monroe County Jail.
Gamboa is charged with Unlawful Use of a License Plate to Conceal or Misrepresent the Identity, Operating an Unregistered Vehicle, Window Tint, Possession Less Than One Ounce of Marijuana and Trafficking Ecstasy.
