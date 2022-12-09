TWO TEENS SHOT IN GRIFFIN

On Thursday December 8th 2022 Griffin Police were called to the 1700 Block Of Carrington Drive in reference to a person shot call. Upon arriving on scene units made contact with a 15 year old male suffering from a gun shot wound to his abdomen as well as a grazing wound to the head. The male was treated and later transported for his injuries. While on scene a second 17 year old male was dropped off at Spalding Regional with a gun shot wound to his hand. At this point the preliminary investigation shows that this may be a drug transaction gone bad with narcotics and a stolen firearm recovered from the scene. The involved parties names are being withheld at this time and anyone with information is urged to contact Inv Clark atcclarkjr@cityofgriffin.com or 470.771.3122
