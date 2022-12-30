Long Time Thomaston Pharmacist Robert C. Bowles, Jr. Has Died

Mr. Bowles was born in Thomaston on September 22, 1947, to the late Robert C. Bowles, Sr., and Mary Frances Bowles. He was a 1965 graduate of R. E. Lee Institute, and he earned a BS degree in Pharmacy from the University of Georgia. He was the owner and pharmacist at Big C Drugs of Thomaston until his retirement. He devoted his professional life to God, his customers, his community, and his family, and to both the GA Pharmacy Association and the National Community Pharmacy Association. He was credentialed as a Certified Diabetes Manager where he initiated one of the first successful diabetic care programs in the community pharmacy area. He was past president of the GA Pharmaceutical Association where he served diligently on practically every committee that existed. He was the recipient of many state and national awards including, but not limited to, The Bowl of Hygieia for his lifetime of community service. His most prestigious award was the Larry Braden Meritorious Service Award. He advocated for his profession at the Capitol in Atlanta and in the halls of Congress in Washington for years. He was admired, loved, and cherished by pharmacists across America. After his Lewy Body diagnosis, he totally immersed his many talents into advocating for dementia. He touched lives across the country with his passion for those affected by this supposedly death sentence and emphatically stated that there was life after diagnosis. His passion and zeal in this endeavor was truly contagious and heart-warming. Mr. Bowles was a member of the First Baptist Church of Thomaston and its Fellowship Sunday School Class.
Mr. Bowles is survived by his wife, Judy Shaver Bowles of Thomaston; two daughters: Kelli Owen of Jackson, GA, and Ashley (Jack) Reed of Thomaston; a son, Alex (Jillian) Bowles of St. Augustine, FL; a sister, Charlotte (Gary) Baker of Maryville, TN; and seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a research fund that is being established in Robert's name that will be spearheaded by his beloved neurologist, Dr. William Hu. The address for contributions will be posted as soon as the information is available.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mr. Robert C. Bowles, Jr. please visit our Tribute Store.
No comments:
Post a Comment