Monroe County Chase Ends In Multiple County Fugitive Arrest

On Tuesday, December 27th, 2022, at 9:09 PM a Monroe County Deputy was patrolling GA 87 in the area of Dames Ferry Campground when he checked a sports bike traveling south a high rate of speed. The Deputy checked the motorcycle speeding at 89 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.
A search of Cormican’s persons rendered a 9mm handgun which was in his front jacket pocket. The firearm’s serial number had been removed from the handgun. Cormican was also in possession of a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine. The motorcycle’s vehicle identification number was located and checked. The motorcycle was reported stolen out of Bibb County on February 1st, 2022.
Cormican was transported to the Monroe County Jail where he faces charges of Felony Fleeing and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Criminal Use of an Article with an Altered Identification mark, D.U.I Refusal and numerous traffic citations. In addition, Cormican is wanted out of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping, Elder Abuse and Forgery as well as the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
