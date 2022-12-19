T-U ARCHIVES/UPSON HISTORICAL SOCIETY PROJECT

The Thomaston-Upson Archives along with the Upson Historical Society have embarked on an exciting new collaborative project to upgrade each of their respective exhibit spaces. Through the guided assistance of a professional curator, the two sites will make a number of improvements including: reconfiguring their exhibition areas, painting the existing display cases as well as lining them with contrasting fabric, adding informative banners and kiosks, and introducing several re-usable lollipop stands, a mainstay in modern museum equipment. Coming Spring 2023, the upgrades will be revealed along with a massive exhibition which will be hosted by the two repositories in a joint grand-opening event.
The exhibition will expand on the recently created World War II displays held at each site. The Upson Historical Society’s Pettigrew-White-Stamps Home will expand on their representation of life on the Homefront. Stories of loss and sacrifice will be told through the families who endured the unthinkable.
A major goal of the exhibition project will be to add Thomaston to Georgia’s WWII Heritage Trail, which currently features 10 historic sites across the state. Having a place on the trail will quite literally put Thomaston on the map, with added exposure and publicity as one of the partnering sites, thereby increasing tourism. Thomaston’s role as a leading textile manufacturer for wartime products will also fill a gap currently missing on the trail.
The project will help both repositories update their spaces in line with more professional standards seen in museums and historical sites across the country.
Funding for this project has been secured for the Thomaston-Upson Archives, through previously donated funds. The Upson Historical Society, a 501c3 non-profit tax-deductible organization, will be seeking donations and grants to fund their portion. For additional information, please contact either the Thomaston-Upson Archives (706) 646-2437 or the Upson Historical Society (706) 601 3610.
Thank you for your support!
