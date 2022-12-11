Thomaston Man Dead After Crash on Highway 74 in Monroe County

On Saturday, December 11th, 2022, at approximately 7:25 PM Monroe County Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on GA 74 at Oxford Road.
Upon arrival Deputies located a Ford F-150 and a Harley Davidson motorcycle in the west bound median. It was determined that the Ford F-150 was traveling east and left the roadway, struck a culvert, lost control, and struck the motorcycle head on in the west bound lane.
The driver of the motorcycle Harold Turner, age 58 from Thomaston, Georgia was pronounced deceased on scene.
The driver of the Ford F-150, Terry Warren, age 76 of Braselton, Georgia was treated on scene for minor injuries. Warren was transported to the Monroe County Jail where is being charged with Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving Under the Influence and Vehicular Homicide in the First Degree.
The crash is still under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
