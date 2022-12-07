Mom, 37, son, 17, and girlfriend, 15, arrested in Peachtree City drug raid

A Peachtree City mother and son are facing drug charges following the Dec. 3 execution of search warrants at their Twiggs Corner residence.
“There was a plethora of narcotics and evidence of sales,” Hyatt said.
Also charged in the Dec. 3 bust was Kantor’s mother, Ashley L. Kantor, 37, on one count of felony drug possession, drug-related objects, disorderly house and misdemeanor marijuana, said Hyatt.
Hyatt said leads in the case resulted in officers obtaining search warrants, with the house being entered at 4:35 a.m.
Along with the mother and son, there were two others in the house in the early hours of Saturday. One of those was an adult male who faced no charges and was released. The other was Bradley Kantor’s 15-year-old girlfriend, who was charged with drug offenses and released to her parents, Hyatt said.
The Dec. 3 incident was not the first time for drug charges filed against Bradley Kantor. Hyatt said the house was busted in 2021, and resulted in the young Kantor facing drug charges, though as a minor.
Today, Bradley Kantor will face felony drug charges as an adult.
