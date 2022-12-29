Talbot County Sheriff’s Office captures 2 wanted suspects

Two suspects wanted for several charges were taken into custody, say Talbot County Sheriff’s Office.
According to authorities, Shawn Varnado and Justin Crouch were both wanted by Talbot County officials.
Varnado faces the following charges, Aggravated assault, Exploitation elder abuse, Battery
2nd-degree, criminal damage to property, Pointing a pistol at another
Crouch is charged with failure to register as a sex offender and probation violation.
Both men were taken to the Talbot County Jail.
