Crawford County captain arrested after high-speed chase

The Detention Captain of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Corey King, has been charged with several crimes after turning himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident report says King and several other riders led a Monroe deputy on a chase at high speeds for more than a mile.
The chase ended when the deputy pointed his gun at the ATV drivers, arrested one of them, and threatened to Tase him.
King has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, expired registration, no insurance and reckless driving.
Captain King has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending an internal investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s office, though the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating as well.
No comments:
Post a Comment