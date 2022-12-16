Four tractor-trailers were involved in a series of crashes early Thursday morning in Monroe County.

At approximately 4 a.m., Monroe County deputies were dispatched to Interstate 75 in reference to a jackknifed tractor-trailer.
According to the sheriff’s office, the truck hydroplaned, blocking one lane of traffic.
While deputies were headed to the scene of the single-truck crash, another tractor-trailer struck the first trailer that was blocking a lane.
The second tractor-trailer stopped in the middle lane.
Two other tractor-trailers struck those trucks blocking I-75, causing one of the trucks to overturn.
Three of the four drivers were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the sheriff’s office, more than 300 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled onto the interstate.
Cleanup took several hours.
Once the fuel was cleaned up and the trucks removed, all lanes were reopened by 8 a.m.
