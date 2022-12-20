Humas Redmain Found In Meriwether County

“Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office Investigators acting on a tip responded to a rural portion of Meriwether County, Ga. regarding information related to possible human remains. Once our personnel arrived in the area and began a search, they were able to locate human remains based on the tip provided. At that time, we contacted the GBI Crime Scene Unit to assist with the recovery and the processing of the scene. The body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. Our personnel assisted by our local FBI Field Office and the GBI are actively working this case investigation. If anyone has any information related to this discovery, contact the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 672-6651, main office number (706) 672-4489 or the FBI tip line at 770-216-3000. Our agency will provide additional information related to this investigation once we have verifiable identification at the appropriate time.” Sheriff Chuck Smith said.
No comments:
Post a Comment