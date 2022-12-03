Thieves Ransacked Southern Ford Stealing Two 2022 Mustang Shelby’s Off Showroom Floor

According to Thomaston police chief Mike Richardson sometime during the overnight hours thieves broke into the showroom at Southern Ford.
According to sources thieves ransacked dealership offices stealing keys to several vehicles on the lot.
The chief said thieves were able to successfully pry open two showroom doors and steal two 2022 Mustang Shelby’s off the showroom floor, reportedly Valued at over $100,000 apiece.
A $1000 cash reward has been offered for any information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ken Traylor with The Thomaston Police Department.
