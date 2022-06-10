Wreck On 74 West

A late model Nissan driven by a male left the road on the east bound side, struck a culvert and went airborne before landing on it's right side.
The driver was wearing a seat belt and had to be taken out of the vehicle through the sunroof, he was transported to Upson Regional Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries. The drivers side airbags deployed and rescue personnel cut the seat belt to extricate the man.
The vehicle contained an Upson-Lee staff credential and has an Upson County plate.
GSP will release additional information once the investigation is complete.
