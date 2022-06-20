Lamar County's C J Allen Commits To UGA

Lamar county's C J Allen has committed to play his college football at the University of Georgia.
|Photo Courtesy of On3.com
The 6-1, 215 pound linebacker is rated as the 60th player in the country by 247Sports. Allen was named the Region 3-AA Player Of The Year in 2021 after making 91 tackles and three interceptions on defense while rushing for 1,080 yards and 16 touchdowns on offense.
Allen also played basketball averaging 7.7 points as a junior.
In track, he qualified in the 2A regionals with a 11.16 100 meters along with a 23.58 200-meter. Allen set a personal record when he qualified for state with a 45'6" shot put.
Allen picked Georgia over offers from Auburn, Tennessee and Florida.
No comments:
Post a Comment