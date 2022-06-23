Officer Involved Fatal Shooting

Upon arrival they encountered Timothy Charles “Chuck” Gravitt, 49, at the residence. He lives at the address with his wife. Gravitt had fired two rounds prior to the deputies arrival. Gravitt was behind the house and had a Glock 9mm handgun in his possession. He placed the gun in his mouth. Deputies engaged him and asked him to put the gun down. Gravitt pointed the gun in the direction of the deputies as they sought cover and asked him again to put the gun down. He refused and pointed the gun at one deputy who returned fire wounding Gravitt. Gravitt was taken to Upson Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called and the scene was released to them for investigation.
