MISSING PERSON THOMASTON

On 06/08/2022 at approximately 3p.m., Mr. Stanley Steverson of Thomaston, Georgia was reported missing by his family.
Mr. Steverson failed to report to his full-time job later that night in McDonough, Georgia, and neither his wife or family members have had any contact with him since.
Mr. Steverson's pickup truck was located abandoned near a pond on Willingham Springs Rd on the morning of 06/08/22. The vehicle's GA tag and the business magnets had been removed.
An exhaustive search of that area was conducted by the Thomaston Police Department, Upson County Sheriff's Office, and GA K9 SAR teams, but Mr. Steverson was not located. These agencies are continuing to investigate leads in the search for Mr. Steverson. Assistance is also being provided by the GBI. At this time, Mr. Steverson has been missing for approximately 36 hours under what is believed to be suspicious circumstances. Mr. Steverson is described as a 44-year-old black male, 5' 11" tall, 155 lbs. He is known to wear a silver chain with a cross pendant. His clothing is unknown.
The Thomaston Police Department is seeking any information regarding Mr. Steverson or his whereabouts. If you have any information, please call 911 or the case agent, Inv. Pete Spahn at 706-741-0926 or email pspahn@cityopfthomaston.com.
