UPDATE; NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN 19 NORTH THOMASTON

UPDATE: New Traffic Pattern for Widening of SR 3 /SR19 /FM CR 73 Project: June 6th
GDOT contractors, CW Matthews will be shifting the traffic to the outside lanes on SR 3 mainline on Sunday, June 5th, 2022 in order to switch to the next stage of the project plans. This traffic shift to the outside lanes will begin at 3 pm Sunday evening to eradicate conflicting striping, adjust signal configuration at Jeff Davis/Harp Road, and will install new pavement striping and roadway signage throughout the project. The work associated with this traffic shift will be completed by 7 am Monday morning June 6, 2022. Message boards have been placed warning about the new traffic pattern.
This project widens the 4-lanes of US 19 to make them 12'. It also proposes to add a raised median. The project begins at the intersection of US 19 and County Road and ends at the intersection of US 19 and Atwater Road, approximately 2 miles north of Thomaston. Also, as part of this project, Delray road will be realigned to intersect with US 19 and Jimmerson Road. A signal will be added at this location.
