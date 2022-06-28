TWO FEMALES BUSTED FOR DRUGS MONROE CO

On June 27, 2022, Monroe County Drug Investigators received a tip in reference to individuals staying at a hotel located in Forsyth. The tipster stated these individuals had active warrants and illegal narcotics located inside the hotel room.
Drug investigators initiated an investigation and located two female individuals, Amy Chason of Hephzibah, GA and Gabrielle Murphy of Augusta, GA. Amy Chason was wanted out of Richmond County for dangerous drugs and Gabrielle Murphy was wanted out of Warrenville, South Carolina for dangerous drugs.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for the hotel room and located approximately 22 grams of Methamphetamine.
Both females were transported to The Monroe County Jail due to their active warrants and Amy Chason was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
