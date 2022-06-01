NO VIRTUAL LEARNING OPTION T-U SCHOOLS

The Thomaston-Upson School System has announced that they will not be offering the virtual learning option for the 2022-23 school year. All Thomaston-Upson students will be returning to the classrooms for traditional face-to-face instruction. The school system will continue with enhanced cleaning and sanitization efforts, and masks will be an option for students and staff. According to district administration, learning options could be subject to change based on state, regional, and/or local guidance and community conditions.
