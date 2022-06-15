At the Tuesday, June 14, board meeting, the Thomaston-Upson Board of Education approved Mr. Erik Rechtorovic as Principal of Upson-Lee Alternative School, as recommended by Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico. Mr. Rechtorovic has served as Assistant Principal of ULMS since 2016 and has been with the Thomaston-Upson School System for eighteen years of his twenty-seven-year career in public education. He holds a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Troy State University and a Bachelor of Science in Education from Bridgewater College. He has been married to Hayley Fowler Rechtorovic for 23 years and they have two children, Ty (20), who is an upcoming junior at Gardner-Webb University, and Elyn (16), who is an upcoming junior at Upson-Lee High School. Congratulations to Mr. Rechtorovic! We wish him much success as he steps into this fundamental role within the Thomaston-Upson School System. (photo attached)
Congratulations to Upson-Lee Middle School for being selected as one of the 12 inaugural schools to be named Association for Middle Level Education Schools of Distinction. The AMLE Schools of Distinction program is designed to recognize exemplary middle grades schools and guide them through a process of strategic vision-setting to help foster ongoing growth and success. Upson-Lee Middle School completed a rigorous review process that measured their implementation of the characteristics of successful middle grades schools and continuous improvement plans.
Throughout the 2022-23 school year, AMLE will publish profiles for each school to promote and share the exemplary practices occurring in these Schools of Distinction. Upson-Lee Middle School will be recognized and will present on their exemplary practices at the 49th annual Conference for Middle Level Education in November in Orlando, Florida.
