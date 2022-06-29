Wednesday, June 29, 2022

URMC Free Diabetes Class

Do you have diabetes, pre-diabetes, or a family history of diabetes?  Take advantage of Upson Regional Medical Center’s free diabetes education class!

Taught by experienced providers… a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist and a Registered Dietitian… you can learn to manage diabetes.

The next class will be on Wednesday, July 6th from 9 a.m. until noon in the URMC Auditorium.

The August class will be on August 3rd from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the URMC Auditorium.

Call 706-647-8111 ext. 1165 to register.

Posted by Danny Bishop at 7:15 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)