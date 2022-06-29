URMC Free Diabetes Class

Do you have diabetes, pre-diabetes, or a family history of diabetes? Take advantage of Upson Regional Medical Center’s free diabetes education class!
Taught by
experienced providers… a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist and a
Registered Dietitian… you can learn to manage diabetes.
The next class will be on Wednesday, July 6th from 9 a.m. until noon in the URMC Auditorium.
The August
class will be on August 3rd from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the URMC
Auditorium.
Call 706-647-8111 ext. 1165 to register.
