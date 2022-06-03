Upson County 2022 Building Safety Month Poster Contest Winner

The 2022 Building Safety Month Poster Contest Winner is Luke Wilson.
Luke submitted a poster about disaster preparedness when a tornado has been spotted. His poster listed tips such as making a plan, having an emergency kit, and finding low cover. His drawing illustrated the safest place in the house to take cover during a tornado.
Luke just completed the 2nd grade and is looking forward to beginning the 3rd grade in the Fall. Luke enjoys spending time with his younger sister and teaching her about numbers. He also likes coding games and is looking forward to his upcoming birthday party in July.
Luke stopped by the Building & Zoning Office this morning and had his picture taken with Commissioner Wilder, Building Official, Thomas Keyt, and Building & Zoning Director, Doug Currier. He also collected his prize which included educational toys, Minecraft Legos, and a gift card to his favorite restaurant, McDonalds.
