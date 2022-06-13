Murder Victim's Body Recovered

The remains of Stanley Steverson of Thomaston have been recovered in the southeast portion of Upson County off Pleasant Grove Road. The remains were located deep in the woods in a small creek with an extremely steep bank.Sheriff Kilgore stated, "The recovery was difficult due to the terrain and required the use of an excavator to gain access. The agencies involved in the recovery were Upson County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Upson Rescue Department and the Upson County Water Department. I wish to thank all who assisted with today’s recovery."
Mr. Steverson’s body has been sent to the GBI Crime lab for further investigation.
|Christopher Lamar Green
This case remains active and ongoing.
Steverson was reported missing on June 8th when he did not show up at his job. His truck was located in northern Upson County on the same day and impounded by Upson County Deputies.
Evidence gathered during the investigation led officers to suspect that Demonte Terrell Davis was involved in the death of Mr. Steverson at a location on Rose Hill Road in Upson County. A warrant was obtained charging Davis with Murder.
Davis was escorted to Ingles at the intersection of US19 & US 41 in Spalding county by family members and exited a vehicle at approximately 4:50 pm. He placed a handgun to his head firing one self inflicted gunshot. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
No officers fired their weapons or were injured in the incident.
|Amber Smith Davis
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upson County Sheriffs Office at 706-646- 7903.
No comments:
Post a Comment