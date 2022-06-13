Murder Suspect Kills Himself

|Stanley Steverson
Sheriff Dan Kilgore issued the following statement:
"We conducted a joint investigation with assistance from Thomaston PD and GBI revealing evidence that Mr. Steverson had been the victim of a homicide occurring on Rose Hill Drive in Upson County."
"We determined that Demonte Terrell Davis was involved in the death of Mr. Steverson. A warrant was obtained charging Davis with Murder. Davis has been at large since committing the crime."
"We established telephone contact with Davis on June 12th and he was to surrender to law enforcement at the Ingles grocery store in Griffin. We coordinated efforts with Thomaston PD and Spalding County SO to safely effect his surrender. Davis was escorted to Ingles by family members and exited a vehicle at approximately 4:50 pm. He placed a handgun to his head firing one self inflicted gunshot. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling this stage of the investigation. No officers fired their weapons or were injured in this incident."
|Amber Smith Davis
Mr. Steverson’s body has not been recovered.
A second individual, Amber Smith Davis, wife of Terrell Davis is charged with concealing a Death and is incarcerated in the Upson County Jail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upson County Sheriffs Office at 706-646- 7903.
