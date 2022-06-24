SPALDING SHERIFF DARRELL DIX REQUESTING GBI INVESTIGATION OF SMART WEB

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 24, 2022
On June 14, 2022, Spalding County Marshal Smart Web was engaged in an incident where he discharged his firearm, and killing a dog, while on a call at 153 Maloy Circle in Griffin, Spalding County, Georgia. Because a weapon was discharged, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office responded a Crime Scene Investigator as well a Criminal Investigator to document the scene and begin finding facts about the incident.
Sheriff Darrell Dix, “On the morning of Monday June 20, 2022, I instructed Major Mike Morris, head of Spalding County Criminal Investigations, to begin an investigation into the incident. Later that afternoon, after being briefed by Major Morris, I found cause to revoke Marshal Web’s Deputization. He subsequently submitted his resignation from his position as Spalding County Marshal to his supervisors at the Spalding County Courthouse Annex.”
“On June 22, 2022, while conducting interviews, other areas of concern, and new allegations were made that appeared to be further criminal in nature. Based on the information presented to me, I ordered Major Morris to halt his investigation into the matter, and conduct no further interviews or fact gathering efforts pending my request to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assistance. I met with Dr. Steve Ledbetter, who was Web’s immediate supervisor during his employment with Spalding County, informed him of the new allegations, and my intentions of requesting the GBI. He concurred that the allegations covered more than the June 14th incident.”
“That same afternoon, I spoke with Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder by phone, briefed her on the status of the investigation, and the additional allegations that had been made against Smart Web. After briefing Ms. Broder, I voiced to her that it was my belief that the allegations of criminal acts were broader in scope than the June 14, 2022, incident involving the shooting of the dog on Maloy Circle, and that I had serious questions regarding possible criminal and Constitutional violations during
this, and other incidents. Ms. Broder concurred, fully supported the decision, and added that she would also forward a letter to the GBI, or that a joint request from her office and the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office combined could be made.
“This afternoon, on behalf of Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder, and in my compacity as Spalding County Sheriff, I requested that the GBI investigate former Spalding County Marshal Smart for his actions on June 14th, 2022, as well as other allegations of criminal conduct while acting in his official compacity as Spalding County Marshal. Since submitting the request, I have been contacted by GBI Region 2 Special Agent In Charge, Fred Wimberly, and an Agent has been assigned to this case.”
“Since this incident occurred, there has been a great deal of inaccurate information and rumors circulated across our community. I have said repeatedly that there is more to this incident, including evidence, interviews, facts, and context, than video in and of itself can relate. There is no cover-up as has been alleged, no giant rug to sweep things under as has been alleged, and no good ol’ boy system in this investigation as has been alleged. When this investigation runs its course and lawfully concludes, the information contained in it, just like in any other case from the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, Georgia Bureau Of Investigations, or the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, will be made public including photographs, body camera footage, and other information
No comments:
Post a Comment