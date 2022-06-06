Monday, June 6, 2022

Power Outage West Of Thomaston

The power was off for several hours Monday afternoon following a thunderstorm that triggered a microburst along Emmaus Church Road.

Three trees were blown over taking out the power lines, the road was closed by TPD as crews worked to clear the debris and restore power.

Posted by Danny Bishop at 4:16 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)