South Metro's News Leader
Monday, June 6, 2022
Power Outage West Of Thomaston
The power was off for several hours Monday afternoon following a thunderstorm that triggered a microburst along Emmaus Church Road.
Three trees were blown over taking out the power lines, the road was closed by TPD as crews worked to clear the debris and restore power.
Posted by
Danny Bishop
at
4:16 PM
