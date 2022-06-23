FATAL SHOOTING IN GRIFFIN

Early on the morning of June 23, 2022, at approximately 2:51 am Griffin Police Officers responded to Vineyard Village Apartments 1547 Hwy 16 West, Apartment C, regarding a person with gunshot wounds. Upon arrival responding officers encountered an adult male, James Riley Williams (D.O.B. 3/15/1969) with multiple gunshot wounds to his extremities and abdomen who was conscious and able to speak. Officers also encountered a female victim, Lisa Blanton (D.O.B. 1/6/1970) who was deceased on the scene due to a gunshot wound. A third person was encountered at the residence, James Riley Williams IV, the son of the male gunshot victim. This individual was arrested and taken into custody as he was in possession of marijuana and a handgun at the time of the encounter. Further investigation led to his identification as the shooter responsible for the both victims’ injuries as well as the death of Lisa Blanton. James Riley Williams IV is facing a malice murder charge and weapons charges as the investigation continues. James Riley Williams is in stable condition at Atlanta Medical Center. Lisa Blanton’s family has been notified of her death and they remain in our prayers and thoughts. This senseless act of violence appears to be a domesticrelated incident of some type but it will take some time to sort out the dynamics and history of what has taken place.
