TPD Chief Richardson Updates Grad Party Shooting

The victim was shot multiple times during a short physical altercation between two groups while on the dance floor of the event center. Many individuals involved in the altercation are not from Thomaston to include the victim. Multiple individuals who attended the free graduation party have cooperated with the criminal investigation and all developed leads are being investigated. However, at this time we are asking for the public’s assistance in this case.
If anyone has information pertaining to the murder of Akeem Ellison, please contact Captain M. Snipes at 706-647-5455 or 706-741-1899 or by email msnipes@cityofthomaston.com.
