Web Resigns Marshall's Office Following Investigation

Sheriff Dix took action after his team’s initial investigation of a June 14th incident in which Web shot a dog on a Spalding County resident’s property. Web was on the premises responding to a complaint.
A more thorough investigation is ongoing.
“As I stated during Monday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office is interviewing everyone involved, reviewing bodycam footage and meticulously documenting their findings. We will make more information available when that investigation is complete,” said Spalding County Manager Dr. Steve Ledbetter.
No comments:
Post a Comment