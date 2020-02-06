TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8PM THURSDAY

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for many parts of metro Atlanta. The counties included in the watch are Baker, Bartow, Bibb, Butts, Clayton, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, DeKalb, Dooly, Dougherty, Douglas, Early, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Lamar, Lee, Macon, Marion, Meriwether, Miller, Mitchell, Monroe, Muscogee, Peach, Pike, Quitman, Rockdale, Schley, Seminole, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Terrell, Troup, Upson, Webster, and Worth.
