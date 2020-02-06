Thursday, February 6, 2020

TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8PM THURSDAY

Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for many parts of metro Atlanta. The counties included in the watch are Baker, Bartow, Bibb, Butts, Clayton, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, DeKalb, Dooly, Dougherty, Douglas, Early, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Lamar, Lee, Macon, Marion, Meriwether, Miller, Mitchell, Monroe, Muscogee, Peach, Pike, Quitman, Rockdale, Schley, Seminole, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Terrell, Troup, Upson, Webster, and Worth.
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 12:41 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)