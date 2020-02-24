GORDON STATE ANNOUNCES CLUB FOOTBALL

Gordon State College has announced plans to develop a club football team that will begin competition in Fall Semester 2020.
Club football is an 11-man, full-contact football league competing at the collegiate level. Unlike traditional intercollegiate sports, however, club teams are not funded by the institution’s athletic department. The GSC club football team will operate under the direction of the Office of Student Life and Recreation. Students interested in participating will pay an annual fee, and the team will also raise money through sponsorships and donations.
“Club Football is the perfect fit for our campus,” said President Kirk A. Nooks. “We know that many students want to participate and compete in athletics while they are in school. This outlet will serve as another avenue for our students and community to connect. This approach to club sports will complement our intercollegiate teams and bring to life our vision for a vibrant campus.”
