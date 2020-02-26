Wednesday, February 26, 2020
FLOOD SAFETY PREPAREDNESS WEEK
SPALDING COUNTY OFFICE OF HOMELAND SECURITY / EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND GEMA ANNOUNCE UPCOMING 2020 FLOOD SAFETY PREPAREDNESS WEEK Flooding can happen whenever it rains, with little or no time to prepare or evacuate. Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency recognizes Flood Safety Preparedness Week March 9-13. The week encourages residents and their families to prepare for flooding. “We want Georgians to be prepared for flooding, including evaluating their need for flood insurance, to reduce the damage to life and property and help them recover financially in the aftermath of a flood,” GEMA/HS Director Homer Bryson said. “Flood Safety Preparedness Week is the perfect opportunity for Georgians to educate and equip themselves so they can be ready when a disaster occurs.” Flood Safety Preparedness Week showcases a new tip each day to inform you and your family on the hazards, safety and preparation for floods. • Monday, March 9 – Flood Safety, Preparedness, and Awareness: Make a plan, build a ready kit and communicate with your household and community to so you’re prepared in case of a flood. • Tuesday, March 10 – Turn Around, Don't Drown: Never attempt to drive through floodwaters. Two feet of moving water can carry away a full-sized car. • Wednesday, March 11 – Flood Hazards: Stay out of floodwaters if possible. The water can be contaminated or electrically stalls. However, if your car stalls in rapidly rising waters, leave the vehicle and seek higher ground. • Thursday, March 12 – NWS Water Resources and Services: Many homeowner’s insurance policies don’t cover floods. Make sure you’re financially ready for a flood event by visiting www.fema.gov/national-flood-insurance-program and remember: flood insurance takes 30 days to take effect, so sooner is better than later. • Friday, March 13 – Partner Services: The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the National Weather Service (NWS) can provide you with resources and tips to help you prepare for a flood. For more information and resources visit https://gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia or call the Spalding County Office of Homeland Security at 770-228-2129
